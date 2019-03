FLOOD warnings were removed for the River Ouse in York yesterday (March 19), as water levels continue to drop.

Riverside paths have reopened and are safe to use again, however the flooding has left behind a lot of mud in places.

Before the levels dropped, the Ouse flooded some riverside areas, including paths.

On Monday morning, the level of the Ouse at the Viking Recorder in the city centre reached a peak of 3.99 metres above normal summer levels.