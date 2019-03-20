A PERSON has been pronounced dead at the scene after being found by the railway line at Seamer.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the lines close to Scarborough at 7.11am this morning, March 20, following reports of a casualty close to the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Train services on the line were disrupted between Scarborough and York this morning with replacement coaches in operation.

But just before 10am, Transpennine Express tweeted: "All lines have now reopened, we appreciate your patience during this incident.

"Services may still be impacted until 11am today, so please check for updates before you travel."