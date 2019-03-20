A ROAD is closed south of York due to flooding.

The B1222 is closed just south of Naburn, near Naburn Lock Caravan Park.

Residents in Naburn can still travel north of the village.

The road is expected to reopen later today.

Yesterday, the Environment Agency said its on duty field team staff were at Naburn with a mobile pump taking floodwater off the B1222 following reports from a local resident.

It added that there were reports of people trying to drive through the floodwater.

"Please don’t risk it. Just 30cm of flowing water can move a car," the agency said.