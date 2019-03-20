STAFF from the Environment Agency were pumping water from a road south of York yesterday after it was flooded.

The agency said its on duty field team staff were at Naburn with a mobile pump taking floodwater off the B1222 following reports from a local resident.

It added that there were reports of people trying to drive through the floodwater.

"Please don’t risk it. Just 30cm of flowing water can move a car," the agency said.