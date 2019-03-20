A WOMAN has died after her car crashed off a road in the North York Moors.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened at around 1.45pm yesterday (March 19) on the A169 Whitby to Pickering road, just south of the entrance to RAF Fylingdales near Goathland, the force added.

The road was closed for six hours.

The force is appealing for dash-cam footage and witnesses after the crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A grey coloured Suzuki Jimny 4x4-type car left the carriageway as it travelled south in the direction of Pickering. It was the only vehicle involved, and despite the efforts of a doctor and paramedics, the woman, who is from the local area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the A169 and witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the grey Suzuki prior to the crash, or captured the vehicle or the collision on their dash-cam, to contact them."

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team and pass information for incident number 12190049453.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Ministry of Defence Police all attended the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services attended to the casualty, carried out a full examination of the scene and recovered the vehicle.