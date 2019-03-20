A NEW hotel that could be built in York will be “inspired by Oscar Wilde”.

And the rooms will have rainfall showers, NutriBullet blenders, smart televisions and other new technology.

A planning application has been submitted for Jinnah restaurant, Minster Car Hire Garage and The Micklegate at 127 bar in Micklegate to be demolished and a new aparthotel - with up to 152 rooms - to be built in their place.

A statement says the hotel is “inspired by the wit of Irish writer Oscar Wilde and curated for curious, leisure and business travellers.”

It adds: “The studios and deluxe studios will feature fully equipped kitchenettes with Nespresso machines and NutriBullets.All rooms are fitted with a Handy guest smartphone device offering free local and international phone calls to selected destinations.”

The £35 million development would feature 122 studio hotel rooms and 30 apartment hotel rooms as well as landscaped grounds. Forty jobs could be created as a result of the scheme.

And a shop or restaurant will open on the ground floor.

A spokesman for North Star, developers of the site, said: “Attracting the Wilde Aparthotel by Staycity brand to York is a real coup.

"These proposals will regenerate a key gateway site, continuing the great improvement the street and area has undergone in recent years and acting as an economic boost to other local businesses too.

“Whilst the application has now been validated, we are currently working to finesse the design, following feedback at our recent public consultation and we have a new design team working this up now. We are confident that it will be a great addition to this historic street.

“We have also had significant interest from prominent local businesses who would like to expand into the new commercial space that these plans will deliver.”

The planning application says the hotel could add to the “vitality” of the area but says Micklegate would benefit from being pedestrianised. It adds: “In recent years, however, the commercial operators have struggled to survive. Opportunities to provide more footfall to the area that can provide commercial longevity and increased business hours during the day should be welcomed.”