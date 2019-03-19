A MAN suffered serious head wounds after being assaulted on a street in Clifton.

The 31-year-old victim was cycling near Burdyke Avenue at about 3.30am on Sunday March 17 when the incident happened.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries including a fractured cheekbone and serious wounds to the back of his head.

Doctors had to staple the wounds before the victim was discharged from hospital later that day.

Police say they believe a group of two men and a woman under the age of 30 are responsible for the attack.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should contact York CID by calling 01609 643279.

Or people can also email CIDYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190047860