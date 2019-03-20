A GRAFFITI artist will be transforming backstreets and grey walls as part of this year's Harrogate Spring Flower Show.

The event, which runs from April 25-28, will welcome mural artist Lee Ferry who will be explaining how the urban environment could be revolutionised by the use of plants and flowers.

Lee, who is based in Stanley, County Durham, aims to inspire visitors to cheer up dreary courtyards and bare garden walls by creating a colourful street mural live during the show.

Show director Nick Smith said: “Nearly every garden has a blank wall, bare fence or awkward corner we are not really sure what to do with, so this year we wanted to challenge our visitors to think about how art could help to transform a space, whether combined with plants and flowers or as a stand-alone mural.”

Tickets are £19 or £17 when bought before April 16.

Visit www.flowershow.org.uk