THE new Scarborough Bridge is nearing completion – with councillors invited to take the first steps across the footway.

The bridge is due to open to the public in mid-April, with the project set to be fully completed in May. A diversion across Lendal Bridge is currently in place.

Cllr Peter Dew, the council’s executive member for transport, was one of the first people to walk across the new bridge and said: “It’s marvellous, not only is it wider but it’s also going to be fully accessible for wheelchair users and people with pushchairs.”

He also thanked residents for their patience while construction work has been taking place at the site and added that the new bridge will be accessible when the river is high, unlike the previous footway.

The structure has been designed with a nod to the city’s Viking heritage, according to Cllr Dew, who said the ‘ribs’ are made of weathering steel and evoke the image of a Viking longship.

Cllr Kim Groves, chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee, said: “I’m really pleased to see schemes like this progress.”

She added that the bridge will create an easier cycling route between the station and the city centre, which will save people time and have health benefits.

The bridge, which is used by more than 3,000 people a day, has been shut since January 26 for improvement works and it was due to reopen on March 18.

But City of York Council said the opening date has been delayed until next month due to hold-ups caused by poor weather.

The new bridge is the first to be built over the River Ouse in York city centre for 138 years and is part of a £4.4 million scheme funded by the council, as well as the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

It is 65 metres long and three times wider than the previous walkway. The structure has been lifted into place from the railway in four separate parts.

Work remains to be done on the ramps to access the bridge and on the railings along the walkway.

Andrew Leeming from the LEP said the bridge will also help “make the York Central development more sustainable”.

The original bridge was designed by Robert Stephenson in 1845 with a walkway placed between the railway tracks.

But when York Station moved from its previous site near Toft Green to its current location in 1873-5, the bridge was updated and the footbridge installed.

Executive member for economic development at the council, Cllr Keith Aspden, said: “The new Scarborough footbridge is the result of several years of work and constructive engagement with our residents. With this in mind, I would like to thank everyone who took the time to give us their feedback during the design process, as this has helped us to create a new scenic and sustainable route into the city, which crucially, fits with the surrounding community.”