DETECTIVES have finally identified a woman whose body was discovered in 2004.

An investigation was launched after the body of a south-east Asian woman was discovered in a remote location on the Pennine Way, between Pen-y-ghent and Horton in Ribblesdale, in September 2004.

North Yorkshire Police major investigation team cold case review unit has now revealed that after inquiries and DNA testing with family members in Thailand, the force believes the woman is Lamduan Armitage nee Seekanya.

A spokeswoman said: “Lamduan, who would now be aged 51 and was married with three children, is originally from the Udon Thani province in north east Thailand. North Yorkshire Police is continuing to build a picture of Lamduan’s life in Thailand and at various places she lived in the UK between 1991 and 2004, including Portsmouth, Rugby and Preston. It is understood that Lamduan visited Thailand at some point between 2003 and 2004, but it is not known which part of the country she went to.”

Officers are interviewing members of Lamduan’s family and conducting inquiries in Thailand, and want to speak to anyone in the UK who knew Lamduan or her family between 1991 and 2004.

Information can be uploaded to the major incident public portal at mipp.police.uk, emailed to ColdCaseReviewUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or passed to police on 01609 643147. Quote 12170002439.