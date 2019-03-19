NEW services have been made available for young people in York who have left or are leaving care.

The new online ‘Local Offer for care leavers’ document has been set up by City of York Council to make it easier for young people to access support with accommodation, education, training and employment, as well as develop life skills, health, mental health, and relationships.

Under the new system, care leavers can access support for longer, to the age of 25, rather than 21.

Cllr Keith Myers said: "We want our children and young people to have everything that good parents want for their children: to be happy and healthy, safe and protected, and supported each step of the way to adult life. Most parents continue to support their children well into their twenties and as corporate parents we want to do the same thing for young people who’ve been in our care. I’m really pleased that the new Local Offer for Care Leavers will enable them find out about the care and support they’re eligible for in one central place.”

For more information go to york.gov.uk/LeavingCare, email pathwayteam@york.gov.uk or phone 01904 555389.