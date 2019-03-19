CORBYN supporter and Guardian columnist Owen Jones will be among the speakers at the Student Publication Association’s national conference in York next month.

The event, which is being hosted at the University of York over the weekend of April 6 and April 7, and will see Own speak alongside the BBC’s first Gender and Identity correspondent Megha Mohan, The Guardian’s media editor Jim Waterson, and HuffPost’s head of news Jess Brammar.

Other speakers include The Times’ George Greenwood and Shingi Mararike, the Yorkshire Post’s Westminster correspondent, Liz Bates, and the BBC’s Thomas Mackintosh.

The weekend will see two days of back-to-back talks and workshops from industry professionals and a glittering award ceremony for the #SPANC19 Awards, the biggest and most diverse student media awards in the country.

More than 150 student journalists will descend on the campus for the talks - but tickets are open to everyone, not just student journalists.

Tickets cost £30 and can be bought by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/studentpublicationassociation/232541.