SHOPPERS in York are set to lose another high street favourite, with the closure of HMV.

The Coney Street store was at risk just weeks ago, after HMV went into administration, but 1,500 jobs around the country were saved when Canadian retailer Sunrise Records bought 100 stores around the UK.

Although the York shop was thought to be safe, staff were told on Monday, March 18, that the store would close by the end of the month.

Signs appeared on Tuesday which announced the store was to close, and ‘everything must go’, while The Press understands workers in York expect their final shifts to be the weekend of March 30/31.

HMV Managing Director Neil Taylor said the store “will be closing, despite our best efforts to keep this store open”, and praised “superb staff”, but said he could not confirm the closing date.

Mr Taylor said: “Following the purchase of the business on February 5, we were led to believe that we could reach agreement with the landlord at this site, however, it is extremely disappointing that negotiations have ultimately been unsuccessful.

“However, our door is always open to the landlord as we would love to do a deal that works for us, as well as them, and stay in York. I would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their support and also the staff at HMV York for their dedication and hard work.”

Phil Pinder is chair of the York Retail Forum and said he would be sad to see the shop close.

He said: “It’s a sad demise for the York high street and a gap that’s sadly going to be hard to fill. It’s a shame we’re losing another iconic store, and again in Coney Street.

“I’ve been in a couple of times in the last year, bought a couple of bits and pieces, as I’m a vinyl record geek. It will be a shame as they still fill a purpose and I think it will be a loss to many in York and a sad demise.”

HMV went into administration in December, and when Sunrise Records bought out the stores, they announced 27 unprofitable stores would close with immediate effect, resulting in 455 redundancies, however, the York branch was not affected.

Mr Pinder said he believed the company would be looking at Company Voluntary Agreements (CVAs), which helps companies with debt problems deal with creditors or landlords over an agreed timescale.

However, he said it was possible the CVA might not be agreed by landlords in cities like York who felt they could lease the space to a new occupant at the full rate.

He said: “I expected the York shop would stay. You’re never sure because it’s all down to losses and what landlords think it can do. They might already have someone in mind for the space.

“Places like York, the landlord will refuse the CVA because we haven’t got a lot of empty shops. They aren’t looking at how rents are changing and how high street is changing and bearing that in mind and looking at continually rising rates.”