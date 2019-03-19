TICKETS go on sale this week for Frank Skinner's performance in Scarborough.

As part of his new national stand up tour - Showbiz - the comedian will perform at Scarborough Spa's Grand Hall on Wednesday, October 2.

His last live stand-up show, Man In a Suit, sold out its debut run at London’s Soho Theatre and a subsequent five week residency at the Leicester Square Theatre.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 22, at 10am and can be bought through Scarborough Spa’s Box Office on 01723 821888, or online at scarboroughspa.co.uk