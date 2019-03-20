A NEW Park&Ride bus service travelling directly to York Hospital is to launch next month.

The service, which starts on April 29, will run every 20 minutes from Rawcliffe Bar Park&Ride to the hospital.

It will be run in partnership with First York and has been made possible by funding from York Teaching Hospital Charity.

Buses will run from Monday to Friday and will begin at 6am, with the last bus of day departing at 8.10pm.

It is estimated that every bus run can take up to 75 cars off the congested streets in York.

Brian Golding, director of estates and facilities at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know that parking at York Hospital can be difficult at peak times.

“We have listened to this feedback and I am delighted that we are able to offer a partnership solution which will help reduce congestion around York Hospital by providing a viable alternative to parking at the hospital.

“Both staff and visitors will be able to take advantage of this frequent and fast service, which has been designed to operate around staff shift patterns and peak visiting times.

"In addition, a new dedicated bus stop is being created on the grounds of the hospital, meaning it is only a few short steps from the bus into the main hospital reception.”

Tickets for the service will cost £3.20 for an adult return ticket, with reduced fares for NHS staff who have valid ID.

Marc Bichtemann, managing director of First York, said: “By working together, we can all make a real impact on congestion and air quality, as this is all part of a virtuous circle; more people travelling by bus means fewer cars on the road, less congestion and, in turn, improved air quality.

"We look forward to officially launching the bus service next month.”

Cllr Andrew Waller, City of York Council's executive member for the environment, said: “We’d like to thank York Hospital for providing the funding for this new service.

"Providing alternative ways for hospital visitors and patients to get to and from the hospital will help ease congestion and in turn reduce the amount of traffic in the city and help improve air quality.”

Cllr Peter Dew, executive member for transport and planning, added: “We hope that the introduction of the new service linking Rawcliffe Park&Ride with York Hospital will help ease congestion in the city, particularly on Wigginton Road.

"Over four million journeys are made every year on our existing Park&Ride routes, which provide free parking, low cost and frequent services.

"We hope this new route will prove just as popular.”