A SOLDIER from North Yorkshire is heading down to London to run a marathon for a York charity.

Kenneth Hurford is travelling to the capital in April to line up for the London Marathon – and he is tackling it for York Against Cancer.

Kenneth, a Warrant Officer with the Royal Logistic Corps, chose the charity after talking to fellow runner Nick Potts, who’s also competing for YAC in the big race.

The men are firefighters, Nick full-time and Kenneth retained, and both are based in Selby.

Kenneth, 41, said: “My wife Karen was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, but has now had the all clear.

“I have done lots of runs for national charities but I was struggling to think of who to do this one for, so I talked to Nick and he told me about York Against Cancer.

“It’s quite a small charity dealing with people who have a horrible diagnosis.

"Having had grandparents die of the disease and having seen my wife diagnosed, I know it’s not just the disease, it is the stress that goes with it.

“I know YAC has holiday homes at the seaside and having a break away is fantastic. I think it’s a great idea and well worth it.”

Kenneth isn’t just doing the London Marathon for YAC; he’s also taking on the Sheffield half-marathon, the Leeds half-marathon and the Yorkshire Marathon in York this year.

Training’s going well, says Kenneth. He is stepping up his speed and distance work and he’s also doing some hill training ahead of the big day on April 28.

You can support Kenneth here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KennethHurford

YAC general manager, Julie Russell, said: “We’re delighted that Kenneth has chosen us to benefit from all that effort.

“We’ll be rooting for him during all his races.”