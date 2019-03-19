A YORK band will mark their tenth anniversary with a one-off fundraising gig.

The Primal Suspects - also known as Dave Brough and Mark Hopwood - are set to perform at Bishopthorpe Sports & Social Club on Friday, March 22, to raise money for York Against Cancer.

Dave said the show would be a memorable way to celebrate their musical career, but the pair also had personal reasons for the show.

He said: “I lost my dad to cancer last year and we know of other people, friends and family members, who have been affected by cancer quite recently, so we wanted it to be related to make some money for York Against Cancer.

“We play in pubs around York regularly, so it’ll be free admission but we would be welcoming donations throughout the night. We’re arranging raffle prizes on the night as well, with prizes from local businesses.”

Dave said: “We just want everyone to come along have a good night and once they’ve been to the bar and got some change, just throw it in the bucket.”

Further details are at facebook.com/groups/primalsuspects/ or yorkweddingandfunctionband.com