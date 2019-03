THIEVES stole a 14-ton trailer from an open field near Selby.

North Yorkshire Police said the red Triffitt trailer was stolen at about 6.45pm on Saturday, March 16, from a field next to Spuds and Berries in Hull Road, Hemingbrough.

A spokesman said: "CCTV shows a tractor hooking the trailer onto the back and then leaves in the direction of the A63 towards Howden in Humberside."

Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting reference NYP-18032019-0219.