TICKETS for the Jumbulance sing-a-long concert at the Folk Hall, New Earswick, on Saturday, March 23 have now sold out.

However, the Jumbulance, a specially built coach used for taking disabled children and adults on holiday, is making a good will visit.

It will be parked behind the Folk Hall on the day of the concert from 1.30-5pm and everyone is invited to come and have a look.