A 14-YEAR-OLD boy was arrested by North Yorkshire Police for carrying a knife.

The force ran Operation Sceptre last week - part of a national crackdown on knife crime - which aimed to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife, and target those who do.

Nine people were arrested by the force, working with British Transport Police.

Men aged 52, 35 and 22 were all charged with carrying a knife. A 14-year-old boy was released by police and referred to a Youth Outcome Panel.

A force spokesman said four others were released “under investigation alongside other offences”, and the last person would face no further action after providing a "valid reason" for possessing a knife.

Officers also worked with trading standards on test purchasing operations. Six out of 10 retailers in the region failed to challenge customers aged 16 when buying knives.

Detective Superintendent Steve Thomas, North Yorkshire Police operational lead for knife crime, said: “All it takes is for one knife to fall into the wrong hands to have a devastating impact on many lives – not just the victim but their friends, family, community and the perpetrator as well.

“Whilst this week’s results show that more work is needed to ensure that all shops are following the law over knife sales, I would like to say well done to those stores who were prepared to challenge a youngster trying to buy knives. Their intervention could save a life. We will continue to work with partners in the future to check how well stores are meeting their legal responsibilities around selling knives to children.”

Schools were also targeted during the event, with advice given to young people on the dangers of carrying knives, and encouraging them to speak out about concerns.

The spokesman said “several” young people were targeted by early intervention “following information that they may have been thinking of or had been carrying a knife or weapon”.

Det Supt Thomas said eight knives were also surrendered at police stations around the region, despite the force not promoting a knife amnesty.

He said: “All the bladed items taken off the streets of North Yorkshire during the week of action could have been potential weapons if they had got into the wrong hands – there is no risk of that now as they will all be destroyed appropriately."

Anyone who has information on knife crime in their local community should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. In an emergency, always dial 999.”