GCSE students are being encouraged to 'revise it right' as revision sessions return to York this Spring.

After the success of last year's sessions, three new English language and literature events are planned for April 25 and May 30.

Revision events will take place at the Ron Cooke Hub on the Heslington East campus at the University of York.

Sessions are aimed at all students in Year 11 who will be taking their English language and literature exams with the AQA exam board this summer.

They are run by a duo of extremely skilled English teachers with a collective experience of 21 years.

Each session costs £25 and tickets can bought at reviseitright.eventbrite.co.uk

There are 30 tickets for each session, which are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more details see @reviseit right on Twitter and Facebook.