A NORTH Yorkshire football club is crowdfunding to try and raise more than £8,000 after its ground was hit by flooding at the weekend.

Tadcaster Albion’s ground was completely covered in water from the River Wharfe on Sunday. The club has now set up a JustGiving page with a fundraising target of £8,500 to help it recover from the floods.

The club’s page says: “Unfortunately following the devastating floods in 2015 the club is no longer able to obtain flood insurance.

“We are now in the process of pumping away the water, undertaking a huge deep clean of the facilities and repairing the damaged fixtures. We also need to repair the tractor, lawn mowers and many other pieces of equipment used for pitch maintenance; which were all damaged from being under water. The pich itself also needs maintenance work and preparing for future fixtures.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tafc-flood?utm_term=JeMnZ8VBV