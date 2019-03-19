MEMBERS of Tadcrafters - a Tadcaster-based group that supports charities while promoting craft skills – are creating knitted flowers in support of Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal.

Almost 100 daffodils have been produced so far and they are being sold for at least a £2 donation.

Su Morgan, from Tadcrafters, said: “We support many worthy causes in the area by making items, largely from recycled materials and using the craft skills of people within the community. After the success of the Poppy Appeal in November we thought that Marie Curie daffodils were an obvious choice but they are a little more challenging to make. We are delighted to be able to support such a worthwhile organisation that supports people living with a terminal illness.”

The Great Daffodil Appeal is currently underway and the charity is appealing for local people to volunteer to help with street and supermarket collections. By volunteering for two hours at a location near you and encouraging your community to donate and wear a daffodil, you will be helping to ensure nurses can care for more people.

The Great Daffodil Appeal runs throughout spring.

Collections will take place at Tadcaster Sainsbury's on March 29 and 30.