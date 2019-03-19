THE owners of a dog that injured another pet owner and his pet have been banned from owning dogs for five years.

Scott Berkley, 42, and Katie Bradley, 41, did not microchip their Staffordshire bull terrier Tia which would frequently escape from their home and attack smaller dogs.

It attacked a Jack Russell Corgi cross which needed surgery to save its hearing.

Its owner had to go to hospital when he were injured trying to separate the two dogs.

Berkley and Bradley, formerly of Dale Street, York, and now of no fixed address, both admitted an offence of owning a dangerous dog

that injured a man and was out of control and failure to microchip their dog.

Each was banned from keeping dogs for five years by York magistrates and ordered to pay £234 compensation each.

The case was brought by City of York Council and is the first ever prosecution by the council for not microchipping a dog.

Cllr Jenny Brooks, is City of York Council's executive member for housing and community safety.

She said: “Most dog owners are responsible and ensure that their dogs are micro-chipped, wear collars and tags and are kept properly under control.

“Dog owners must take responsibility for their animals.

"Those who fail to need to understand that the council will take legal action to keep the community safe.”

It has been compulsory for owners to microchip their dog since April 6, 2016.

Tia was seized in a joint council and police operation and magistrates handed it over to the

council.