TWO men and a woman have been arrested after a man was found with facial injuries in a York street.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to Boroughbridge Road at about 10pm on Monday (March 18) after the injured man was discovered.

The force said a 56-year-old man was taken to York Hospital by ambulance with facial injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A police statement said: "Following inquiries, three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

"A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, theft of motor vehicle, and possession of a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and criminal damage.

"They remain in police custody for questioning."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190049085.