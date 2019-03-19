A TOPPING out ceremony has been held at David Wilson Homes’ iconic The Chocolate Works development in York - built on the former Terry’s Chocolate Factory.

Local historian, Mike Grimes, was on hand to attend the ceremony in what represented a key milestone in the development’s construction. Mr Grimes has a lifelong association with the Terry’s Factory, beginning with fond childhood memories of working on a weekend alongside his father, who was Head Chef at Terry’s Restaurant in St Helens Square. Mr Grimes was later offered a permanent position as a Draughtsman at the factory, progressing to Projects Engineer prior to its closure.

The ceremony involved the final bricks being put in place on the Penthouse Suite, marking the completion of Carousel House - drawing a round of applause from all those in attendance.

Set in an unrivalled and desirable location close to York racecourse and Bishopthorpe Road, The Chocolate Works is home to a premium collection of one and two bedroom apartments and penthouse suites, as well as a range of five-star one to four bedroom properties. The development was designed by leading architect, Richards Partington Architects, London; the team behind the multiple award-winning Derwenthorpe development in York.

Sharon Hyde, Sales Manager at The Chocolate Works, said: “The topping out ceremony represents a significant moment for our pioneering The Chocolate Works development. A lot of hard work has gone into the construction of the project, so we’re delighted to have finished the last phase of the construction process on Carousel House, which is already 50 percent sold.”