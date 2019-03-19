COMMUNITY projects from around York and North Yorkshire are in the running for a prestigious industry accolade.

Eight of the county’s best community-led property projects have been shortlisted for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards.

The annual awards ceremony recognises exemplary projects that positively contribute to their local communities.

This year, more than 35 schemes of all sizes and budgets - from across the Yorkshire and Humber region - are in with a chance of getting industry recognition, along with the teams behind them.

The two projects from York that have been shortlisted are the Samuel Tuke apartments on Lawrence Street and the Cardinal Court retirement development at Bishophill.

The Lawrence Street apartments are contesting the Building Conservation award for the sensitive conversion of a former working men’s club into quality student accommodation.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Court, which boasts panoramic views of the Minster, is contesting the Residential category.

The RICS Awards feature eight categories, which also include Commercial, Community Benefit, Design through Innovation, Infrastructure, Regeneration and Tourism & Leisure.

Projects that have found themselves on the shortlist will also automatically be considered for the Project of the Year award, which is presented to the scheme that demonstrates overall outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area.

Last year, the top title went to The Piece Hall in Halifax, an 18th-century cloth hall that now houses exhibitions, shops, bars and restaurants.

All category winners go on to compete against other regional winners at the national grand final in London later this year.

Chair of the judging panel, Rob Hindle, from White Hindle & Partners, said: “What’s great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the community impact that these shortlisted projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.”Some of these projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, while others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure.

“The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget and with sustainability at heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and environmentally friendly as possible.”

Also shortlisted are The Cotton Mill in Skipton, Ulla Green in Church Fenton, The Great Barn at Bolton Abbey, the new cancer care centre at the Friarage in Northallerton, the new Orchard cafe at Mount Grace Priory and the Chestnut Room at Thirsk Racecourse.

Tickets for the ceremony on Friday, May 17, at the Centenary Pavilion at Leeds United Football Club can be booked at rics.org/awards