A BURGLAR fled after being caught trying to break into a shed.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Millifield Crescent, Northallerton, at about 6.20am on Monday, March 18.

A spokesman said the suspect was a white male wearing a blue hoody, grey trousers and rode a push bike.

Anyone who saw him, or has information which could help police, should phone 101 quoting reference 121900484621, or 999 if an offence is taking place.