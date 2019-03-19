TWO people were arrested after a drugs raid in a seaside town.

Humberside Police executed a drugs warrant on Tuesday morning at an address in Springfield Avenue, Bridlington.

A spokesman for the force said: "Cannabis worth up to £500 as well as around a £100 in cash along with drugs paraphernalia were seized.

"The man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply. They are currently in custody."