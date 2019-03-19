A LOCAL marketing agency has bagged a contract with the Vangarde retail park.

Pocklington company, The Soapy Group, has become the sole marketing partner of the shopping park.

Work will begin immediately on a comprehensive strategy to tie up digital marketing, a calendar of events, advertising and PR.

The group will also be working closely with the retailers on the park, including John Lewis, Next and Marks and Spencer.

Centre manager, Deborah O'Donnell, said: "I am really pleased that we are able to work with a local agency.

"This new partnership is a positive step towards a strategy to raise awareness and boost footfall for our tenants."

Simon Hudson, of The Soapy Group, said: "It is an exciting prospect for us as a local business to be able to work with one of York's popular shopping destinations.

"It is testament to the team we have in place and the high quality of work we are able to produce."

Vangarde will soon be celebrating its fifth anniversary, which will be marked by special family-friendly events over the Easter weekend.