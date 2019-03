POLICE responded to a number of of reports of anti-social behaviour involving youths in the Acomb area of York last night.

North Yorkshire Police's York South team said officers attended reports of anti-social behaviour around the Front Street area.

The team wrote on Twitter: "PARENTS please make sure you know where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing, it’s not just our responsibility to tackle ASB. #OnTheBeat #OnTheTweet."