POP superstar Jess Glynne is returning to a North Yorkshire venue this summer.

Jess – the only ever British female solo artist to score seven British number one singles – performed a gig at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in August 2017.

It has been announced this morning that the North London singer-songwriter will return there for a headline show on July 21. Tickets go on sale on Friday morning.

Jess Glynne joins a stellar line-up at Scarborough OAT this summer. Kylie Minogue, Hacienda Classical, Years & Years, Madness, Cliff Richard and two shows by Lewis Capaldi have already been confirmed with more acts still to be announced.

It has been an incredible five years for Jess. First coming into the public consciousness as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s 2014 Grammy Award-winning Rather Be and Route 94’s My Love, Jess has since become one of the UK’s biggest acts.

Her 2015 debut album I Cry When I Laugh topped the British charts. Hit singles Hold My Hand and Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself spawned 12 million worldwide singles sales, 39 weeks in the UK top ten and 2.5 billion Spotify streams, as well as BRIT, MTV, Ivor Novello, MOBO and Q award nominations.

2018’s much awaited follow-up Always In Between – which includes the anthems I’ll Be There and All I Am – also went to number one.

Jess’s Scarborough OAT gig is presented by Cuffe and Taylor, whose director, Peter Taylor, said: "We are delighted Jess Glynne is returning to Scarborough OAT this summer. As proven here in 2017, her live shows are epic and wonderful events.

“In scoring score seven number one hits, Jess has done something which no UK female solo artist has done before. It’s an incredible achievement and shows just how much her brilliant songs have become part of our lives over the last four years.

“We cannot wait to welcome Jess back to Scarborough for what promises to be another incredible night on the Yorkshire coast.”

Booking opens at 9am on Friday at scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).