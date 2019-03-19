A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious crash in East Yorkshire early this morning.

Humberside Police said officers were called to the collision, involving one car, at the Shiptonthorpe Roundabout on the A1079 just before 3.30am.

A man and woman who were in the car were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, the force added.

It said a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and attempted murder.

There are lane closures in the surrounding area this morning while investigations continue and recovery takes place.

Motorists are being advised to expect traffic delays.