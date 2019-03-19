YORK’S Christmas events have been hailed a success after making nearly £50,000 more profit for the city than expected.

Make It York, an organisation that promotes the city, made a profit of more than £140,000 last year according to a council report - with Christmas activities such as the St Nicholas Fair making a significant contribution.

And plans are already being made for this year’s festive season.

Sean Bullick, director at Make It York, said: “It is really important for us to deliver a strong financial performance allowing us to continually re-invest back into the city.

“We were delighted to deliver another popular and successful St Nicholas Fair in 2018, which this year scooped the title of best large speciality market in the Great British Market Awards. We will build on this success in the year ahead, with plans already underway for Christmas 2019.”

The report says Shambles Market, membership of Visit York and city centre events had also been successful.