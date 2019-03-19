YORK will be hosting a miniature reenactment of the Battle of Waterloo this weekend - to help raise money for a children’s education centre in Malawi.

Paul Dawson, from York, along with eight volunteers, will be running the event from 9am-5pm on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 25 at St Olave’s Church Hall, Marygate, to raise money for the Bright Future Foundation - so that children in Malawi can receive secondary school education.

The Battle of Waterloo is being recreated using more than 5,000 15mm high painted figures, which represent accurately every regiment that appeared on the battlefield for Britain, France and Prussia.

The battlefield is a purpose built replica of the real thing and will measure 12ft long and up to 12ft wide. Visitors will be asked to donate a pound to the charity at the event.

Mr Dawson said: “It costs just a pound a week to pay for a child to attend secondary school in Malawi but even this is beyond many families.

“We hope to raise £100 and pay for the education of two children over the coming year.We ran the game in York last year and we raised £300 for Bright Future Foundation. The game took almost three years to plan and is just for fun. We know we can also make a big difference to a couple of children in Malawi with potentially positive life changing consequences for them.”