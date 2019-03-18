A NEW initiative is being launched to encourage York residents to try out different restaurants and cafes in the city centre.

More than 40 venues will take part in the inaugural York Restaurant Week, offering fixed price menus from £10 to £20.

Running from April 1 to 7, York Restaurant Week is organised by York Business Improvement District (York BID), and was set up to drive footfall into some of the city centre’s finest dining establishments during a quieter time of year. The initiative is being spearheaded by business support executive, Chris Bush.

He said: “We know that York’s city centre has real peaks and troughs throughout the tourism calendar, but the quieter times are fantastic for those living in York and the surrounding towns and villages to make best use of the city centre – and that includes enjoying the hospitality and food provided by a plethora of restaurants.

“Food critic Giles Coren recently declared that York is the capital of the food universe, and we’re keen to encourage locals to experience the wide range of cuisines on offer through these fixed price deals.”

Participating restaurants are hoping that diners will step outside of their traditional comfort zone and try something new during York Restaurant Week.

“We all have our favourite restaurants to which we return time and time again, so this is a great way of trying something different – whether for a quick lunchtime bite, romantic dinner or a social occasion with friends,” Chris added.

“With the Park & Ride services now running until late in the evening, this is a great opportunity for those who work in the city to stay around a little longer and let someone else take the strain of cooking dinner before heading home!”

Tim Sinclair, director of Ambiente Tapas, said: “We are really looking forward to the first Restaurant Week in York and appreciate the fantastic opportunity it gives us to introduce our offer to new customers.”

To take advantage of the offers, diners register for the offer they would like at www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk , where they can find details of all participating restaurants and fixed price menus.