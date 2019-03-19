A BLACKMAILER whose deluge of threats left a former friend terrified of any knock on the door has been jailed for 15 months.

Mark Anthony Rutter, 35, sent the friend 15 increasingly threatening and angry text messages in two days demanding that he pay £1,500 immediately into the blackmailer’s bank account, said Louise Pryke, prosecuting.

He threatened to send members of the travelling community round to the victim’s house and also made threats against the victim’s business partner.

The messages terrified the victim so much, he came home early from a holiday and now he feels unsafe in his own home, said Ms Pryke.

He was extremely anxious at every knock on the door and every car engine nearby, suffered from stress, paranoia, anger and emotional upset, and others close to him had also been affected, she said.

Quoting the victim, Ms Pryke said: “Blackmail is an insidious, vindictive and callous crime.”

York Crown Court heard the money was never paid and Rutter was arrested within hours of the last text message.

Graham Parkin, for Rutter, said he earned £600 a week after tax installing suspended ceilings.

But he had been under extreme pressure from others for money as a result of his involvement in cannabis dealing.

Rutter had “perceived” the victim owed him £1,500 and tried to get it in a “wholly wrong and criminal way,” said Mr Parkin. He added that the defendant was remorseful.

Rutter, of Briar Cliffe, Brayton, pleaded guilty to blackmail and was jailed for 13 months, plus two months previously suspended.

York Crown Court heard he had been given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years in 2016 for possessing cannabis with intent to supply it to others.

He was also made subject to a restraining order banning him indefinitely from contacting the victim directly or indirectly and from going into two named streets in Selby.

Ms Pryke said Rutter had caused the victim a problem in the past.

Last summer, Rutter phoned the victim, saying he was in trouble and asking for a £100 loan.

The victim agreed to lend him £50 immediately and £50 on his return from holiday.

He then left on holiday and four days later, started receiving the threats.