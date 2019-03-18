EASINGWOLD Football Club has netted a donation of £1,000 to help fund essential training equipment.

The club, which has 22 teams, received the funding boost from Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, as part of its Community Champions scheme.

With more than 250 youngsters training and playing every week, the club constantly needs to replace equipment.

Club secretary, Keith Guy, said: "We are very grateful for Persimmon's support.

"We are a well-established and thriving club supported by a dedicated team of coaches and helpers who give their time for free.

"This donation will help us purchase balls, training equipment and first aid kits."

Each month, Persimmon Homes donates up to £2,000 to community groups in each of its 32 operating areas, totalling up to £64,000.

Head of sales, Tim Nixon, said: "We have been building in the Easingwold area for a few years now so are delighted to offer our support to the club."

To nominate groups, apply for funding and find out about recipients go to persimmonhomes.com/charity