DETECTIVES investigating the death of a York nursery worker have charged a man with preventing her lawful burial.

The body of 25-year-old Claire Lucas was found at a flat in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, by North Yorkshire Police officers on July 2, last year.

A murder investigation was launched, and four hours later a 35-year-old man was arrested in his vehicle in nearby Melrosegate.

The murder investigation was later dropped in September 2018.

On Monday, March 18, 2019, police confirmed a 35-year-old man had been "charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body and theft".

The man is due to appear before York and Selby Magistrates’ Court next month.