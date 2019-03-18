A FORMER contestant on a prime time cookery show will hold a public class in York next month.

Andrew Smyth, who made it to the finals on The Great British Bake Off in 2016 when the show was still on the BBC, is running a class on creating edible gifts at York Cookery School on April 20.

The event is part of a national series of events called Bake With A Legend, which have previously been held in London, Manchester Bristol and Brighton with Andrew and other competitors, and which include a baking class followed by a post-baking sit down with the host, as they share their thoughts on their time on the show and how they fell in love with baking.

Andrew’s Edible Gifts Class will see the baker share his best hints and tips to master a selection of his favourite bite sized bakes, which are perfect to give away for special occasions, including chocolate and hazelnut biscotti, orange Madeleines and mini meringues.

He said: “I have really enjoyed meeting budding bakers across the country at Bake with a Legend classes and I’m thrilled to be bringing my edible gifts class to York.

"I look forward to sharing tales from the tent and delicious bakes with those that attend.”

The Bake With A Legend schemes cover bread, pastries and cakes, and as well as public, ticketed events, sees contestants available for private parties, alternative hen and stag events, business team-building days or private functions.

Tickets for the public classes cost £99 per person, or £190 for two, and include all ingredients and equipment for the three-hour session, a glass of Prosecco or soft drink, snacks and soft drinks, and boxes to take-away the finished baked goods.

York Cookery School is based at Clifton Moor at York Eco Business Centre on Amy Johnson Way.

To find out more, go to bakewithalegend.com