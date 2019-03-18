YEARS & Years, the electro-pop band fronted by Harrogate-born Olly Alexander, will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 9am for the trio's July 18 concert, when Alexander will perform on North Yorkshire home soil with Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen.

Years & Years released their debut album, Communion, in 2015, featuring the singles King, Desire and Shine, and followed up with last year's top three album, Palo Santo, home to the singles Sanctify, If You're Over Me and All For You.

Palo Santo topped the Billboard dance/electronic album chart in the United States and Years And Years went on to win the GQ Live Act of The Year award. This year opened with the top ten hit Play and a nomination for Best British Band at the 2019 BRIT Awards.

Their Scarborough show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor, whose director, Peter Taylor, says: "Years & Years are quite simply one of the most exciting live acts around and we are beyond delighted to be bringing them to Scarborough this summer.

“The band have released hit after hit over the last few years. They’ve become the soundtrack to many music fans’ lives and for me, and I’m sure many other people, this is going to be one of the highlights of the summer here on the Yorkshire coast."

Tickets can be booked at scarboroughopenairtheatre.com, on 01723 818111 and 01723 383636 or in person from the Scarborough Open Air Theatre box office and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau.