YORK saxophone quartet Sax Forte present music from the 17th to the 21st century at the York Unitarians' Last Fridays lunchtime recital on March 29.

Arranged for four saxophones, the "entertaining and satisfying" 12.30pm programme spans Henry Purcell and John Playford to George Gershwin and Ola Gjeilo. also taking in J S Bach, Mozart, Peter Warlock, Eugene Bozza, Sidney Bechet, Fred Fisher and Clarence & Spencer Williams.

Introducing the line-up, Sax Forte say: "Chris plays soprano sax because he likes showing off; Keith plays alto sax because he likes to try and keep up with Chris; Jane plays baritone sax because she’s got the strongest shoulders; David knows his place (with apologies to the John Cleese and the Two Ronnies sketch)."

"We're a new Bishopthorpe saxophone quartet and we've only been going for a couple of years, although all four saxophonists arrived at this point having played with other quartets and ensembles," says Jane. "Immediately we felt a good connection, each bringing repertoire and ideas from our former groups. Initially, we focused on familiar jazz and swing arrangements, but irresistibly, we’ve been drawn to a more classical repertoire and much of our recital at the Unitarian Chapel, St Saviourgate, will be a showcase for our latest ventures."

Jane says that although the saxophone is associated more commonly with jazz, blues and pop, Sax Forte "demonstrate just how well the instrument sits with baroque music". "Hence next Friday’s programme includes arrangements from Purcell and J S Bach. Arrangements of choral music work superbly well for four saxophones, the Recordare from Mozart’s Requiem Mass being a wonderful example," she adds.

"Our set list includes a number of original arrangements specially created for Sax Forte, and we'll be premiering one such piece: Northern Lights by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, an atmospheric choral work inspired by the Aurora Borealis.

Admission is £5 on the door.