A SMALL York children's charity will be able to provide more mentoring thanks to a generous donation.

The Island, which provides mentoring services for vulnerable youngsters living in the city, has been given £1,800 by Vantage Motor Group of Clifton Moor.

The charity, which is based on Priory Street, will use the money to support its school-based mentoring programme.

Spokesman Nigel Poulton said: "Through group activities and one-to-one sessions, [this programme] involves children who can benefit from positive input from volunteers.

"Fully-trained volunteers look at ways to improve each child's confidence, self-esteem, attendance at school and resilience levels in a safe environment.

"This grant means we will be able to guarantee more school-based mentoring sessions, which is going to help so many children experiencing difficulties."

Since becoming a registered charity in 2008, The Island has helped more than 2,500 children living in York.

For more information about its work visit theislandyork.org or email enquiries@theislandyork.org