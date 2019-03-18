TEN years on from the last confirmed sighting of Claudia Lawrence, The Press spoke to her family, friends and experts about the decade long investigation into her disappearance and suspected murder.

Peter Lawrence

Claudia's father Peter Lawrence said the decade of uncertainty since her disappearance had seen his family "destroyed from the inside", and called on anyone who was withholding information about his daughter to come forward, adding "I don't see that anybody's conscience or loyalty can really overcome the need to put the family out of their misery".

Joan Lawrence

Joan Lawrence, Claudia's mother, told The Press she was "overwhelmed" in the run-up to the tenth anniversary of her disappearance, and she saw parallels between her daughter's disappearance and the search for missing teenager Libby Squires.

Claudia's friend, former housemate and neighbour Jen King told The Press how her life was turned upside down twice during the ten-year investigation - not just when Claudia disappeared, but when her partner was arrested six years into the investigation.

Martin Holleran

Martin Holleran, who served as a police officer for more than 30 years and now runs policing studies at York St John University, shared his personal and professional thoughts on the decade-long investigation with The Press.

To mark the tenth anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, Joan Lawrence shared never-before-seen childhood photos of Claudia and her family with The Press, which can be seen here.

Peter Lawrence worked with MPs and the Missing People charity to bring about changes to Guardianship laws which would help thousands of families in the UK each year, and was made OBE for his efforts. However, that legislation, labelled Claudia's Law, is still not in place two years after being approved.

Mike Laycock

Mike Laycock, now chief reporter with The Press, was working as news editor when Claudia disappeared, and looks back on his memories of that weekend.

Nicola Fifield

Nicola Fifield was the weekend reporter when Claudia disappeared, and shared her thoughts on how she and The Press worked with the family and police on the coverage.

North Yorkshire Police say they will never give up on the search for Claudia Lawrence, and one call could solve the entire case and bring closure to her family.

The search for Claudia cost North Yorkshire Police more than £1m and actually involved two different investigations. Find out more here.

North Yorkshire Police say they still believe the individuals in these CCTV images could hold key information to revealing what happened to Claudia.

The investigation into Claudia's disappearance and suspected murder has now lasted for ten years - here is a timeline of the news and events surrounding the search for Claudia, and here is an interactive map showing sites of interest during the decade-long search.