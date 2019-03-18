THE Blue Light Theatre Company's charity pantomime players are to boost two good causes from their 2019 show's bumper box-office takings.

The York company, whose cast features members of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, made £3,000 when Wonderland took to the Acomb Working Men’s Club stage in January.

Blue Light comfortably beat their 2018 fundraising total of £2,600 after adding two extra performances. "We are absolutely thrilled," said Perri-Ann Barley, writer and organiser of the annual show.

"We pretty much doubled our performance costs because of the technical equipment hire, but with almost 200 more people than last year coming to see us, we managed to exceed last year’s total."

The money will be split between York Against Cancer and the Motor Neurone Disease Association’s York group and the donation includes £200 raised from Blue Light's 2018 performances of John Godber's Teechers.

Julie Russell, general manager of York Against Cancer, said she was touched by Blue Light's continuing support and delighted by Wonderland's success. "They’ve obviously got a loyal and growing audience," she added. "We’re really grateful to the company and everyone who came to see the show."

Preparations are under way for next year’s panto. "I don’t want to give away too much, but it will have a circus theme," said Perri-Ann.

Meanwhile, Blue Light's next show, Agatha Crusty And The Village Hall Murders, will be staged at Acomb WMC from June 26 to 28.