A NEW art exhibition celebrating Down syndrome in York is Downright Marvellous.

Two award-winning local artists, photographer David Kenward

and portrait artist Sue Clayton, have joined forces to exhibit their works and raise awareness of the condition.

David, who has Down syndrome himself, has a keen observational skill and an eye for detail.

He has a selection of his works on display, which capture

spontaneous moments that fleetingly pass by, from moving reflections in water to a sudden sunburst.

His work has been showcased in many UK cities and most recently in New York.

Also featured are a number of large paintings by portrait artist Sue, who earned the York

Culture award for her York Heroes project.

Her son, James, has Down syndrome and all the portraits included in the exhibition

feature children and young adults with the disorder from the York area.

James has been hugely

inspirational on her journey as an artist and this is her tribute to him.

In preparation for World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) on Thursday, March 21, Sue held a session at York Explore last weekend to print colourful sock bunting.

She said: “Lots of people ask, why socks?

“Well, Down syndrome is a congenital disorder arising from an extra chromosome.

“Under close inspection chromosomes look like pairs of socks, so we all celebrate WDSD by wearing odd socks.”

The exhibition is at York

Explore library until Thursday, April 4.

WDSD is a global initiative.

More information can be found by visiting the website

worlddownsyndromeday2.org

For information and support go to the website downs-syndrome.org.uk