A CAR was "totally destroyed" by fire in a village in the Selby district.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Selby were called to a Renault Megane on fire in Selby Road at Camblesforth this morning (March 18).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Vehicle totally destroyed by fire.

"Cause believed to an electrical fault."

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets to put out the flames.