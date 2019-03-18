A CAR left a road and went down an embankment in Ryedale yesterday evening (March 17).

Emergency services were called to the crash in Kirkbymoorside at around 7.40pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire service said: "One occupant of vehicle was out on arrival and refused ambulance care." A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: "One person inside the vehicle who was not believed to be injured.

"Left to the driver to arrange his own recovery of the vehicle.

"We’d left the scene by 8.33pm."