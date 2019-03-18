A MOTORCYCLIST was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash.

North Yorkshire Police said three motorbikes were riding together towards York on the A166 from the direction of Stamford Bridge at about 6.45pm on Friday, March 15, when a white Triumph, driven by a 36-year-old man from the Selby Area - crashed into a traffic island near the junction with Murton Lane.

A spokesman said the rider suffered serious injuries, and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by Air Ambulance, and the road remained closed until about 12.15am on Saturday while investigations took place.

Traffic Constable Mark Patterson said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to the police. We also want to hear from anyone who was on the A166 between Stamford Bridge and Grimston Bar on Friday evening and may have seen a group of three motorcycles travelling together, or anyone who has dashcam footage for that time."

The police spokesman said officers were keen to speak to "the driver of a white van, possibly with black or grey trim, which was travelling from Grimston Bar towards Stamford Bridge and who may have seen the collision".

Witnesses, or anyone who can help the investigation, should email Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Andrew.Kirby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101 quoting reference 12190047023.