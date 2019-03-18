A DRIVER died in a crash this weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at about 8.20pm on Saturday, March 16, in Low Street, Sherburn-In-Elmet.

A spokesman said the 56-year-old local man was driving a black Volvo V50 car towards South Milford when the vehicle mounted the pavement outside the Spar shop, then crashed into bollards and a stationary vehicle.

The driver was treated at the scene but pronounced dead by paramedics, and the road remained closed for police investigation and vehicle recovery until about 12.30am.

Anyone who saw the crash should contact Traffic Constable Mark Patterson, or the Thirsk Major Collision Investigation Team, by emailing MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone 101 quoting reference 12190047785.